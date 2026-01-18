Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 7,083 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1,564.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,055,000. This represents a 30.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock worth $135,022,770. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

