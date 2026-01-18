Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.02, but opened at $99.45. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $103.7950, with a volume of 3,111 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.18 price objective on Commonwealth Bank of Australia and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMWAY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia’s largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company’s securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.