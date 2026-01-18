FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEDM) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,716 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 1,304 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FEDM opened at $60.73 on Friday. FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.
FlexShares ESG & Climate Developed Markets ex-US Core Index Fund Company Profile
