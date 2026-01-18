iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,559 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 30,774 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $96.27 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

