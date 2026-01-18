Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.53% of Simplify High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,795,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,890,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $5,840,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Simplify High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $4,102,000.

Simplify High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CDX opened at $22.40 on Friday. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $453.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Simplify High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

