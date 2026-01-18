Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Rises By 37.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 111,024 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 80,987 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avalon GloboCare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Up 2.6%

ALBT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.09. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapies and exosome-based diagnostics. The company’s pipeline focuses on allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and CAR-natural killer (CAR-NK) programs targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors, alongside proprietary exosome platforms for noninvasive cancer detection.

Through its R&D facilities in both the United States and China, Avalon GloboCare integrates cell engineering, genetic modification and biomarker discovery to advance therapeutic and diagnostic candidates from preclinical research into human studies.

