Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LON:AMS opened at GBX 225 on Thursday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 248.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of £486.80 million, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

