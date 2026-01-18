Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.
