WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in December

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 76,332 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 50,075 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,942 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 107,942 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $10.18 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, trading OTC as WXXWY, is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics. Founded as a spin-out from WuXi AppTec and incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2017, the company offers end-to-end support across the biologics value chain. Its service portfolio encompasses discovery biology, analytical development, process chemistry and large-scale manufacturing for therapeutic proteins and antibodies.

The firm’s core offerings include the development of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and cell and gene therapy vectors.

