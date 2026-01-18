Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,268 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 7,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE FINS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 80,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,578. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.
The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.
