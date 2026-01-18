Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,268 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 7,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FINS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 80,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,578. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.