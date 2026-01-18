Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares trading hands.

Rye Patch Gold Trading Down 0.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06.

Rye Patch Gold Company Profile

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda. The company also holds interests in the Oreana Trend gold exploration properties, including Lincoln Hill, Gold Ridge, Independence Hill, and Wilco Resource Projects; and the Cortez Trend gold exploration properties comprising the Garden Gate Pass and Patty Projects.

Further Reading

