SEMrush (SEMR) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SEMrush to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $428.63 million $8.24 million -595.50 SEMrush Competitors $278.03 million -$64.10 million -9.52

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEMrush and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 88 194 212 11 2.29

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 100.04%. Given SEMrush’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SEMrush beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SEMrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

