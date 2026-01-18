American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0006. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.0006, with a volume of 5,014 shares traded.

American Cannabis Trading Down 50.0%

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS: AMMJ) is a diversified holding and management company focused on the legal cannabis industry. The firm makes strategic equity investments and provides operational support to a network of businesses engaged in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of cannabis and hemp-derived products.

The company’s portfolio spans the full value chain, from greenhouses and indoor cultivation facilities to processing labs, manufacturing sites and dispensary operations.

