Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,173 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 4,517 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Old National Bank. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its core activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Old National Bancorp provides wealth management and trust services through a dedicated team of financial advisors.

