Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,272 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 7,123 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTRSO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,333. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

