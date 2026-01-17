Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,269 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 3,087 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FLEU traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged Fund (FLEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Eurozone index. The fund tracks a market cap weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in the developed Eurozone. The currency exposure is not hedged FLEU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.