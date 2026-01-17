Short Interest in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Grows By 37.9%

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,647,952 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 1,195,086 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,206,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,206,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.
Shares of TV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 917,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. Grupo Televisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.36.
Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 18.27%.The firm had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.
Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.
