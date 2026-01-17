iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,240,121 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,285,885 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IHI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. 1,729,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,070. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

