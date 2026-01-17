BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James Financial upgraded the stock to a moderate buy rating. The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.7950, with a volume of 176707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited Stock Up 0.8%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BankUnited by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,596,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,400,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,183,000 after buying an additional 576,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after buying an additional 185,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,535,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

