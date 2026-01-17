Mobico Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

Mobico Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,821,646 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 3,903,534 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mobico Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. Mobico Group has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF), formerly known as National Express Group PLC, is an international public transport operator providing bus, coach, rail and tram services. The company’s core business centers on scheduled intercity coach travel, regional and urban bus operations, franchise rail contracts and specialist mobility services such as paratransit, airport transfers and sightseeing tours. It operates under a range of local brands, adapting its offerings to meet the needs of diverse passenger markets.

The company’s origins date back to the reorganization of state-owned coach services in the United Kingdom during the early 1970s.

