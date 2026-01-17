Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.30. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 42,650 shares.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $673.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

