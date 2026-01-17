InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,579 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 21,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InPost Stock Performance

INPOY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 35,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,673. InPost has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

InPost Company Profile

InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafa? Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

