DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,323 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the December 15th total of 37,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of DarkIris in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DarkIris Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DarkIris

Shares of DKI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. DarkIris has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarkIris stock. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Scientech Research LLC owned about 0.19% of DarkIris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About DarkIris

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”). Operated in Hong Kong, we are a comprehensive technology enterprise engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games via various third-party digital storefronts. Our activities encompass including game design, programming and graphics, as well as distribution and operation of mobile games on various platforms.

