Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Intel Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4,700.70, a P/E/G ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

