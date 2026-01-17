Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 268,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 128,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

About Great Atlantic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.