WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

