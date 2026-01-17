WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $800,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

NYSE ABT opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

