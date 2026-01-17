Richardson Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,832 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

