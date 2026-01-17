Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 27th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This is a 2.2% increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $23.11 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 185,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.

The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.

