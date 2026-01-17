Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,523,486 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 2,793,236 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,298.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,298.2 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell is a Spain-based banking group founded in 1881 and headquartered in Alicante. It ranks among the country’s largest banks by assets, serving a diverse client base that includes retail customers, small and medium?sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporate clients. Over its history, the group has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive financial services platform.

The bank’s core business lines encompass retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, asset management and insurance.

