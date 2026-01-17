Mauro Macchi Sells 500 Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,440. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mauro Macchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

Accenture stock opened at $286.33 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.19 and a 200 day moving average of $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

