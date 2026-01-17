Brokerages Set Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Target Price at $119.45

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.4545.

IRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $511,485.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,931.17. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $1,194,343.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,536.44. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 274,470 shares of company stock worth $24,896,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 284,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 211,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRON opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.29). Analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

