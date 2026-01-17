Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Drops By 42.7%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 139,368 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 243,112 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sangsangin Investment & Securi sold 433,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $3,774,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Exicure presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Exicure Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.06. Exicure has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Exicure is a clinical?stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next?generation genetic medicines through its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) delivery platform. This nanotechnology?based approach is designed to facilitate the intracellular delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics, addressing longstanding challenges in targeting hard?to?reach tissues such as the central nervous system.

The company’s pipeline encompasses programs for neurological disorders—including Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease—as well as exploratory efforts in dermatological indications and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.