Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.9650, but opened at $16.11. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1,613 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

About Dunelm Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK?based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain’s leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company’s product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.