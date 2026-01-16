West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Up 35.3% – Still a Buy?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) traded up 35.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 273,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 target price on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

