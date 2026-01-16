Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $575.73 and last traded at $577.4070. 687,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,799,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.28.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $650.67 and its 200 day moving average is $686.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

