AvePoint (AVPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/13/2026 – AvePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – AvePoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – AvePoint is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – AvePoint had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – AvePoint had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – AvePoint had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – AvePoint was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 631,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,351.79. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 27,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $374,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 14,920,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,787,744.52. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 121,848 shares of company stock worth $1,674,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

