Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 22,153 shares.The stock last traded at $133.5670 and had previously closed at $134.37.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

