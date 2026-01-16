SmarDex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $711.94 Thousand (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $55.92 million and approximately $711.94 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,351,726,796 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

