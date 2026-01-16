Bitget Token (BGB) Price Reaches $3.76 on Top Exchanges

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Bitget Token has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $34.53 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00003964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitget Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitget Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,679.40 or 0.99888963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bitget Token

Bitget Token’s total supply is 919,992,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,131,732 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. Bitget Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 919,992,035.97879069 with 699,119,312.20811439 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 3.76899391 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $33,816,136.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitget Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitget Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitget Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitget Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitget Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.