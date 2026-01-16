Decimal (DEL) Price Hits $0.0022

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Decimal has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decimal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Decimal has a total market capitalization of $158.63 thousand and approximately $344.35 thousand worth of Decimal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,679.40 or 0.99888963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decimal Profile

Decimal’s genesis date was July 31st, 2020. Decimal’s total supply is 11,121,003,896 coins and its circulating supply is 70,741,275 coins. The official website for Decimal is decimalchain.com. The official message board for Decimal is decimalchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Decimal is https://reddit.com/r/decimalchain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decimal’s official Twitter account is @decimalchain.

Decimal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decimal (DEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Decimal has a current supply of 11,121,003,895.804046. The last known price of Decimal is 0.00225129 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $383,598.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decimalchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimal using one of the exchanges listed above.

