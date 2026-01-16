Grok Hits One Day Trading Volume of $349.48 Thousand (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Grok token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grok has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $349.48 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grok has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,665.00 or 0.99951349 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,594,739,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1878154238657970216. The official website for Grok is x.com/i/communities/1878154238657970216.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,594,739,619.056528 with 6,319,015,619.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00086663 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $387,744.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://x.com/i/communities/1878154238657970216.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

