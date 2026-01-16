Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 47,569,455 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
