WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,269 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 2,956 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 71.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 427,609 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 98,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 231.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCBR stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.38. 8,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,172. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

