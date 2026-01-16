Nosana Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Nosana has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Nosana has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $355.64 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,398.69 or 0.99848588 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.29535533 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $295,781.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

