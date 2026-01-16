Fuel Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,352.78 or 1.00400827 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fuel Network Token Profile
Fuel Network was first traded on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,195,420,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,956,242,265 tokens. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.
Buying and Selling Fuel Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
