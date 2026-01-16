Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,173 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 34,863 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 7,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,604. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

