Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 450 to GBX 430 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.

Tesco Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tesco

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 5.50 on Friday, hitting GBX 423. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,101,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,232,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 310.30 and a one year high of GBX 480.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 435.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Imran Nawaz bought 11,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.98. Also, insider Ken Murphy purchased 11,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.98. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,016. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

