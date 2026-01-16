Zoom Communications (ZM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2026 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

1/5/2026 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2025 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Zoom Communications is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $6,065,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,369 shares of company stock worth $38,159,479. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S. Yuan

