Zoom Communications (ZM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2026 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.
- 1/5/2026 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2025 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Zoom Communications is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $6,065,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,369 shares of company stock worth $38,159,479. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
