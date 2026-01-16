GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives $138.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.1250.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 target price on GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.22 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.33 million. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $1,562,213.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,561.93. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $554,618.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,128.97. This trade represents a 30.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,163 shares of company stock worth $9,339,792. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 270,700.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 67.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

