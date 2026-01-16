Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3%

Caterpillar stock opened at $647.05 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $652.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.21 and its 200-day moving average is $500.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.